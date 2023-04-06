National Bank Financial Upgrades Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) to Outperform Market Weight

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.19 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Wendy Hanrahan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,105.00. In other news, Director Wendy Hanrahan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,105.00. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at C$2,446,441.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $270,675. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.