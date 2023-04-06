National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.45

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

NXPGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.97) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

