Nationwide Fund Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,259,090,000 after buying an additional 6,447,485 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,128.9% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 551,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538,000 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 450,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 276,549 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 454,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,595,000 after purchasing an additional 252,867 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,558,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,219,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,599,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $118.62.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.