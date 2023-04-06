Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$771,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

Featured Articles

