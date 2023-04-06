Navcoin Price Down 36.8% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $23,635.16 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00155634 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00074778 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00035777 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00040206 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000049 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003569 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,854,768 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

