NCC Group plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NCC Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for NCC Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NCC Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get NCC Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NCCGF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC lowered shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NCC Group Price Performance

About NCC Group

NCCGF stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. NCC Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

(Get Rating)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.