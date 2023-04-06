NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $82.92 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00007143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $82.92 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.99893751 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $86,681,329.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

