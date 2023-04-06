NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00007108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $90.88 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00063375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001272 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

