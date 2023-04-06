Needham & Company LLC Cuts Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Price Target to $1.00

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fathom Digital Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.
Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $5,311,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $4,647,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 18,395,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 875,514 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 397,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $1,223,000. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
