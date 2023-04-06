NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 7.5%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.62. Approximately 1,214,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,118,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

