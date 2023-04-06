Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton lowered Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Neovasc Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVCN opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neovasc

About Neovasc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Natixis owned 1.82% of Neovasc as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Further Reading

