NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Trading Down 3.7%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 154,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 327,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

NeuBase Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuBase Therapeutics

About NeuBase Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.