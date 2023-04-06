NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Trading Down 3.7%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 154,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 327,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
