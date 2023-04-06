New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Purchases New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $104.96. 1,218,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,024,771. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.54.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

