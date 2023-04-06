New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.85.

NYSE:URI traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.06 and a 200-day moving average of $367.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

