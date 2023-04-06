NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $81,651,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 680,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,670. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

