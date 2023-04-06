NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys New Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
HCA traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.07. The stock had a trading volume of 237,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,863. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.95 and a 200-day moving average of $236.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
