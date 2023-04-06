NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases New Shares in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned 0.55% of CPI Aerostructures as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 42,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,200. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.73.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.