NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Purchases Shares of 100,000 Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGIO. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edgio stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 166,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Edgio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.
Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.
