NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.7% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,468. The company has a market cap of $255.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

