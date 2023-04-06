NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 3,600 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $191.76. The company had a trading volume of 927,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.00 and a 200-day moving average of $200.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.