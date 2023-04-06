North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$41.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday.

North West Stock Up 4.3 %

NWC stock traded up C$1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. North West has a 52-week low of C$30.55 and a 52-week high of C$40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

