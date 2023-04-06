Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.9% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $472.15. The company had a trading volume of 269,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

