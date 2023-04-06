NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

