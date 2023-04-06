NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Dawson James Forecasts (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Dawson James upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Dawson James has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:NRXP remained flat at $0.55 on Thursday. 50,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,355. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 345,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

