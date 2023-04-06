NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Dawson James Forecasts (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Dawson James upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Dawson James has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 345,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Stories
