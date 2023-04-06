Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Bought by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUVGet Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.