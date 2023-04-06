Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Bought by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

