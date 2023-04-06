Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NXP stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

