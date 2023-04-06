Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Nuvve Trading Up 12.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.73. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $10.25.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 1,421.81% and a negative return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
