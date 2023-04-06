Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0603 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $345.54 million and approximately $42.66 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.39 or 0.06776124 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00063909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00040996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017691 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06102779 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $23,776,385.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

