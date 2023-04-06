Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

PCSA opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its main product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

