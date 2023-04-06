Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.09 and last traded at C$5.09. 151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

Orca Exploration Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$92.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.86.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

