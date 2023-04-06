Orchid Market Cap Hits $61.71 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $61.71 million and $2.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0878834 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,377,063.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

