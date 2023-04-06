Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 13,010 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.70. The company had a trading volume of 705,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.41. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,014 shares of company stock worth $71,705,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

