Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,044,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,441 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $74,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.59. 10,118,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,037,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

