Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.13.

Insider Activity

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.97. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $405.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

