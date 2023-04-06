Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,139 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.90. 4,484,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,881,227. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.