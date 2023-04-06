Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $16.62 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,669 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $59.04. 1,175,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.