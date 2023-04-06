Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $23.17 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,555. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

