Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 0.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $44,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.58. 897,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,009,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.