Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 60,970 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,065 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 60,970 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after buying an additional 340,999 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after buying an additional 1,138,208 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.