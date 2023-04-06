O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $861.05. The stock had a trading volume of 92,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,093. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $827.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $808.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

