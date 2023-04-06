ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ORIX by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IX shares. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of IX opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $97.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

