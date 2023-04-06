OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.16

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.16 and traded as low as $56.51. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $56.71, with a volume of 1,056 shares changing hands.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates three ATSs, OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

