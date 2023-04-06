Ouster (NYSE:OUST) PT Lowered to $1.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $1.70 to $1.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

OUST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.09.

OUST stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.51. Ouster has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

In other Ouster news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 813,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ouster news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 813,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $362,135.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,127.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,725 shares of company stock valued at $407,536. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ouster by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

