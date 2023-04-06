Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.1 %

PKG opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 129.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.