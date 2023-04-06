PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Up 3.9%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.75. 2,850,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,525,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on PACW. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner bought 13,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $293,251.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

