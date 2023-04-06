Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Lessened by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.8% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PANW stock traded down $4.69 on Thursday, hitting $189.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,534. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,648.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,219 shares of company stock worth $27,036,807. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
