Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.
Papa John’s International Stock Performance
PZZA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 83,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.15. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 354,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,550 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,441,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
Papa John’s International Company Profile
Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.
Featured Stories
