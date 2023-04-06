Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 83,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.15. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 354,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,550 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,441,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

