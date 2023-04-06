Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.94

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.94 and traded as high as C$31.81. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$31.50, with a volume of 751,545 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total value of C$69,638.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,394.87. Corporate insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

