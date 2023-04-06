Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.48) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Hostelworld Group Stock Up 0.8 %
LON HSW traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 130 ($1.61). The stock had a trading volume of 81,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60. Hostelworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 66.48 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.80 ($1.96). The company has a market capitalization of £158.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,083.33 and a beta of 1.97.
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.
