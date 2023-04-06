PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on PepGen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

PepGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $273.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. PepGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at PepGen

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that PepGen will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $28,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $47,364.

Institutional Trading of PepGen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PepGen by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PepGen by 894.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

